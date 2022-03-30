Hunter homers twice, goes 5-for-5 to lead Tech past VMI

LEXINGTON, Va. – Sophomore Cade Hunter put together a brilliant performance at the plate Tuesday, hitting two home runs to help propel the Virginia Tech Hokies past the VMI Keydets 13-4.

Senior Kiernan Higgins (1-0) picked up the victory out of the bullpen for Virginia Tech (15-6). The right-hander went 2.2 shutout innings while giving up two hits, allowing three walks and striking out three. Junior Graham Firoved also made an impact on the mound for the Hokies, throwing 1.1 shutout innings while allowing no hits, with no walks and four strikeouts.

Hunter went 5-for-5 at the plate, supplementing his two home runs with a double while driving in five runs. Senior Conor Hartigan added to Hunter's awesome power-hitting performance by going 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs along with one walk. Sophomore Tanner Schobel also chipped in for the Hokies, going 1-for-3 with two walks and two RBIs.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Hokies got on the board immediately, starting their scoring with one run in the top of the first inning. Virginia Tech's offense started clicking and put up four runs, including a two-run home run off the bat of Hunter.

The Hokies then lost some of their lead, expanding on their advantage in the third inning after the Keydets cut it to 4-1. Virginia Tech picked up three runs, including one driven in on a home run by Hunter, which brought the score to 7-1 in favor of the Hokies.

VMI narrowed Virginia Tech's lead to 7-3 before the Hokies stretched the advantage to 9-3 in the sixth inning. The Hokies added two to their tally on Hartigan's two-run homer to left.

The Keydets fought back, closing the gap to 9-4 until Virginia Tech added some insurance in the ninth. The Hokies scored four runs in the inning, highlighted by a two-run double off the bat of Hunter, bringing the Virginia Tech advantage to 13-4. The score remained 13-4 for the rest of the game, as the Hokies coasted to the win.

GAME NOTES

» The Hokies got two home runs off the bat of Hunter.

» Hunter racked up five hits on the day for Virginia Tech.

» Virginia Tech got a great power hitting day from Hunter, who reached safely with three extra base hits.

» Hunter drove in five runs for Virginia Tech.

» Every Virginia Tech starter reached base safely in the win.

» The Virginia Tech pitching staff combined to strike out 14 VMI hitters.

» Virginia Tech's highest scoring inning was the ninth, when it pushed four runs across.

» Virginia Tech took a 4-1 lead in the top half of the first and didn't surrender that lead for the remainder of the game.

» Virginia Tech hitters hit three homers in the ballgame.

» The Hokies had a total of 15 hits.

» Virginia Tech went 6-for-18 (.333) with runners in scoring position.

» Virginia Tech pitchers faced 48 VMI hitters in the game, allowing six ground balls and seven fly balls while striking out 14.

» The Hokies drew 11 walks from VMI pitching.

» Hunter led the Hokies at the plate, going 5-for-5 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs.

» VMI was led offensively by junior Will Knight, who went 3-for-5 with an RBI.



Gallery: (3-29-2022) BSB: at VMI